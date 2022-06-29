Former Patriots Executive Reveals Rob Gronkowski Prediction

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 24: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to their NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

For the second time, future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski has announced his retirement from football. But will he stay retired this time?

During The GM Shuffle podcast, former Patriots executive Michael Lombardi expressed doubt that Gronkowski will come back. He believes Gronkowski at his word that he's retired for good due to the toll the game has taken on his body.

Lombardi seemingly left the door open that Gronkowski could come back if he gets the itch again. But ultimately he feels that the rigors of the game will make it too tough for him.

"I don’t think Rob Gronkowski will return to football. I take Gronk at his word that he’s officially retired. However, there may be a circumstance in which he returns to football even beyond @TomBrady asking him," Lombardi tweeted.

Speculation about Rob Gronkowski's retirement has been raging just about every offseason for upwards of five years. The rumors finally became true after the 2018 season and he took the entire 2019 season off to retire.

But after Tom Brady's move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gronkowski decided to join him for one last title run. Gronkowski went on to play all 16 games in 2020 en route to winning a fourth Super Bowl title.

Unfortunately, injuries reared their ugly head again as Gronkowski suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung before missing five games.

It's not a leap to accept that Rob Gronkowski really is done for good.