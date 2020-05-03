Former Patriots Lineman Has Telling Comment On QB Jarrett Stidham

A former New England Patriots offensive lineman is hearing that the team is a major believer in second-year quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

The Patriots appear to be rolling with the former Auburn Tigers quarterback in 2020. New England has seemingly passed on the chance to sign a veteran quarterback in free agency.

Cam Newton is still out there, but it’s reportedly unlikely that Bill Belichick makes a move on the former No. 1 overall pick. He likes what he has in Stidham.

Rich Ohrnberger, who played in New England from 2009-11, took to Twitter this weekend to share what he’s hearing about the quarterback situation. His comment is telling.

“I’ve heard it now from A LOT of people close to the Patriots. They really believe in Jarrett Stidham. Like it or not, Stidham is not a cheap placeholder… he’s the future,” he wrote.

I’ve heard it now from A LOT of people close to the Patriots. They really believe in Jarrett Stidham. Like it or not, Stidham is not a cheap placeholder… he’s the future. — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) May 2, 2020

Stidham was a big-time recruit coming out of college but he didn’t quite live up to the hype. He’ll have a chance to rectify that in the NFL.

The Patriots appear to be rolling with Stidham heading into the 2020 season. He’ll have some massive shoes to fill, replacing Tom Brady, but Belichick believing in you should inspire some confidence.