Former Patriots Player Doubles Down On Tom Brady Rumor

A former National Football League player has doubled down on his Tom Brady and Bruce Arians rumor that went viral.

Earlier this week, former NFL lineman Rich Ohrnberger tweeted that part of the reason for Brady’s retirement was his souring relationship with Bruce Arians.

Ohrnberger, who played for the Patriots, Chargers and Cardinals, tweeted that the “honeymoon” between Brady and Arians was over.

Apparently, while Arians was rehabbing the achilles in the early mornings, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Brady would work on the week's game plan. Arians would later come in and take the red pen to work they'd done. The QB and OC felt undermined, there was tension. — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) February 18, 2022

Arians, meanwhile, has refuted the report.

“It seems like there’s one [story] every day now,’’ Arians said. “Everybody is speculating he’s going somewhere else. That don’t bother me. This other bulls—, the relationship thing, that’s so far-fetched.’’ …“I mean, that’s such bulls—‚’’ Arians said. “That’s what pisses me off. I guess probably Byron could corroborate this, too.’’ “First of all, I don’t rehab my Achilles in the morning,’’ Arians said. “I will go over the game plans and add things, but I don’t delete anything. I don’t have to because they do such a good job. “I’ll see some things. Add some things. It’s an awesome collaboration, one of the best I’ve ever been around.’’

Ohrnberger is doubling down, though.

Per my earlier report, Head Coach Bruce Arians would at times take red pen to that offensive plan… figuratively speaking, of course. There were apparently major disagreements between Leftwich and Brady on strategy, especially regarding the run game. — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) February 20, 2022

While others worked around the clock in Tampa to build a winner, Head Football Coach Bruce Arians had a much lighter work schedule. …per multiple impregnable sources. — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) February 20, 2022

Impregnable. Offensive rankings and team success are not indications that relationships are/were on steady footing. If that were the case Tom Brady would still be playing in New England… or in this instance playing football at all. https://t.co/wpLWaE0FJ8 — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) February 20, 2022

Ohrnberger has some good connections with the Buccaneers, as he played college football at Penn State with Buccaneers assistant coach A.Q. Shipley.

“Teammate of mine, a guy who I love. This is one of my brothers,” Ohrnberger said of Shipley back in 2018.

Brady, who retired earlier this month, has yet to address any of this.