Former Patriots Player Doubles Down On Tom Brady Rumor

Tom Brady and Bruce Arians on the field.TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with head coach Bruce Arians prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

A former National Football League player has doubled down on his Tom Brady and Bruce Arians rumor that went viral.

Earlier this week, former NFL lineman Rich Ohrnberger tweeted that part of the reason for Brady’s retirement was his souring relationship with Bruce Arians.

Ohrnberger, who played for the Patriots, Chargers and Cardinals, tweeted that the “honeymoon” between Brady and Arians was over.

Arians, meanwhile, has refuted the report.

“It seems like there’s one [story] every day now,’’ Arians said. “Everybody is speculating he’s going somewhere else. That don’t bother me. This other bulls—, the relationship thing, that’s so far-fetched.’’

…“I mean, that’s such bulls—‚’’ Arians said. “That’s what pisses me off. I guess probably Byron could corroborate this, too.’’

“First of all, I don’t rehab my Achilles in the morning,’’ Arians said. “I will go over the game plans and add things, but I don’t delete anything. I don’t have to because they do such a good job.

“I’ll see some things. Add some things. It’s an awesome collaboration, one of the best I’ve ever been around.’’

Ohrnberger is doubling down, though.

Ohrnberger has some good connections with the Buccaneers, as he played college football at Penn State with Buccaneers assistant coach A.Q. Shipley.

“Teammate of mine, a guy who I love. This is one of my brothers,” Ohrnberger said of Shipley back in 2018.

Brady, who retired earlier this month, has yet to address any of this.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.