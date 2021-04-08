Former Patriots QB Brian Hoyer Has ‘Interesting’ Visit Today

Primed with excellent position in the 2021 NFL Draft, it’s no secret the New York Jets are looking for their next franchise quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick. And with highly-touted BYU QB Zach Wilson essentially a lock to join the roster as the presumed starter at the end of this month, it’s time for Joe Douglass and the Jets front office to start focussing on finding their next primary backup.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the franchise will make some significant strides in that search today. Likely looking for a veteran presence to ease their rookie QB into the league, the Jets are reportedly bringing in longtime NFL journeyman Brian Hoyer for a visit on Thursday.

Interesting free agent visit on tap today: #Patriots QB Brian Hoyer is set to visit the #Jets, source said. A long-time backup in New England emerges as a potential backup and mentor to the new rookie QB at NYJ. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 8, 2021

Going unselected in the 2009 NFL Draft, Hoyer was picked up by the New England Patriots where he spent his first three seasons in the league backing up Tom Brady. From there, he began his travels around the NFL, spending time with Arizona, Cleveland (starting career-high 13 games), Houston (nine starts), Chicago, San Francisco and Indianapolis. This past 2020 season, the 13-year quarterback made his return to New England to back up recently-signed starter Cam Newton. Starting one game for the Pats, Hoyer threw 15/24 for 130 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception.

Trading away former starter Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers earlier this week, the Jets QB depth chart now features James Morgan (2020 pick) and Mike White (2018 pick). With a rookie QB set to join this mix, the addition of Hoyer would essentially put him in a player/coach role with this inexperienced quarterback room.

Hoyer should already have some solid experience with the Jets’ new-look offensive scheme as well. During his time as a starter in Cleveland, the vet worked with current New York offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur while he was an offensive assistant with the Browns, per NFL Network. In 2017, Hoyer also worked under LaFleur when he served as passing game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers.

If the Jets do sign the former Patriots backup, he should serve as a solid link between the presumed No. 2 pick and coaching staff.