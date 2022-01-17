Former Patriots Quarterback’s Tweet About Tom Brady Going Viral

Most fans remember Matt Cassel as the Patriots quarterback that stepped in for Tom Brady when he missed the 2008 season with a knee injury.

Cassel helped guide New England to an 11-5 record, but just missed out on a playoff berth due to a tiebreaker. And while 11 wins is certainly a respectable record, it should be noted that it was a six-win downgrade from the previous season when Brady was in the lineup.

All that said, Cassel made some headlines on Sunday after Brady led the Bucs to another playoff win.

“Thought I would have to tell my future grandkids about Tom Brady,” the former QB tweeted. “At this rate they may get to go to one of his games.”

Thought I would have to tell my future grandkids about @TomBrady one day. At this rate they may get to go to one of his games. — Matt Cassel (@M_Cassel16) January 16, 2022

The 44-year-old cruised past the Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in the 31-15 Wild Card win. Brady finished up 29-37, throwing for 271 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Tampa Bay moved on to the divisional round.

TB12 was down a number of weapons. Including Leonard Fournette, Chris Godwin and eventually offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs. But that didn’t stop the offense from putting a 30-piece on the Philly defense.

Cassel and Brady were Patriots teammates for four seasons, making one Super Bowl appearance in 2007 when New England infamously fell to the Eli Manning, Michael Strahan and David Tyree’s helmet.