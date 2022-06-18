Former Patriots RB Reveals What Tom Brady Would Do During Rookie Dinners

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks with the media during a press conference after the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, former Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson appeared on The Pivot Podcast featuring NFL veterans Fred Taylor, Ryan Clark and Channing Crowder.

During the segment, Wilson learned just how much his rookie dinner might cost. "They did tell me about the dinner. I've got to take all the receivers to a dinner. That's going to be cool, I'm excited for that," Wilson said before learning the immense cost.

"It's not going to be cool," Ryan Clark said before Fred Taylor revealed the bill could be around $75,000." Wilson was stunned at first before saying - or at least hoping out loud - "Nah, they ain't doing me for $75K. I ain't gonna fake it."

Check it out.

Also in the conversation was a story about former New England Patriots and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Taylor said the seven-time Super Bowl champion would buy a $3,000+ bottle of wine to stick on the rookies' tab - but only take a sip.

“Tom [Brady] would come in there and buy a three, four, five thousand dollar bottle of wine, take one sip, say goodnight,” Taylor said.

All the rookies have to pay their dues...