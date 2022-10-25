Former Patriots Star Has Message For Fans About Mac Jones

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 07: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots calls a play at the line during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)

Ted Johnson knows the pulse of Pats Nation as well as anybody.

Johnson spent all 10 of his NFL seasons in New England as a member of the team's linebacking core, winning three Super Bowls before transitioning into Boston sports media coverage.

After the Patriots' embarrassing loss on "Monday Night Football" that saw Mac Jones benched in favor of Bailey Zappe and New England fans turn on him, Johnson had a concerning tweet.

"Mac Jones will never forget the fans turning on him last night," the radio personality predicted. "He strikes me as a guy who will always hold that against them."

Patriots fans started chanting Zappe's name after Jones' early struggles in his first game back.

The former first-round pick completed just 3-of-6 pass attempts for 13 yards and an interception before being pulled.

After the game, Belichick insisted that the plan was for Jones to return in the second half had the game been closer. But several New England players were unaware of that being the case.