Former Patriots Star Thinks Gronk Could Return: Fans React

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with teammates in the first quarter of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

There are plenty of people who aren't too convinced that Rob Gronkowski is done playing football at the NFL level.

Despite his official retirement from the game earlier this offseason, several people close to the all-time great tight end — including his girlfriend — have expressed doubts about his ability to stay off the NFL gridiron.

Logan Ryan — a teammate of Gronk's from 2013-16 — believes the 33-year-old TE could just be taking another break from the game.

“I wouldn’t close the door, but I definitely think that he’s at peace with his career,” Ryan said during an interview with Good Morning Football on Friday. “He’s a Hall of Famer and arguably the greatest tight end of all time. I’ve been with him, I’ve seen what he’s played through and his body has been beat up through the years. He definitely leaves it all out there. So, I’m not one to speak on it because I put a long soliloquy of a tweet out — all 140 characters — when Tom retired. And then he unretired on me. So, I didn’t put a long tweet out for Gronk. “You never know, players are taking ownership nowadays and reporting their own news. They’re taking breaks, they’re taking hiatuses and coming back to the sport. And you’re allowed to do that. Either way, I’m proud of Gronk. I’m happy for Gronk. He’s definitely the greatest tight end that I’ve ever played with.”

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these comments from Ryan.

"Guys, he just doesn’t want to go through camp and 17 games. Tight end May actually be the worst position to play during training camp, followed closely by linebacker. He’ll be back when the Bucs are 5-3 halfway through the year," one fan predicted.

"I'm this close to muting the word 'Gronkowski' because I'm not watching this hit my feed seven times a day for the next five months as he waffles and people speculate," another wrote.

"Who will they ask next? Danny woodhead? Chris Hogan?" another asked.

Gronk retired for the 2019 season before returning to rejoin Tom Brady with the Buccaneers in 2020. Brady retired after this past season before ultimately deciding to run it back for one more year.

Could Gronk cancel his retirement yet again?