Former Patriots Star "Wouldn't Close Door" On Rob Gronkowski's Return

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It seems like no amount of telling people that he's done with football will convince everyone that Rob Gronkowski is done playing in the NFL.

Appearing on Good Morning Football, former Patriots star Logan Ryan said that he "wouldn't close the door" on Gronkowski's career just yet. But acknowledged that Gronkowski has taken a lot of damage through his career and could certainly use a break at least.

“I wouldn’t close the door, but I definitely think that he’s at peace with his career,” Ryan said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s a Hall of Famer and arguably the greatest tight end of all time. I’ve been with him, I’ve seen what he’s played through and his body has been beat up through the years. He definitely leaves it all out there. So, I’m not one to speak on it because I put a long soliloquy of a tweet out — all 140 characters — when Tom retired. And then he unretired on me. So, I didn’t put a long tweet out for Gronk.

Ryan pointed out that some players take breaks before coming back. He added that he's proud of and happy for Gronkowski.

“You never know, players are taking ownership nowadays and reporting their own news. They’re taking breaks, they’re taking hiatuses and coming back to the sport. And you’re allowed to do that. Either way, I’m proud of Gronk. I’m happy for Gronk. He’s definitely the greatest tight end that I’ve ever played with.”

Rob Gronkowski and Logan Ryan were teammates from 2013 to 2016, during which they won two Super Bowls together.

Gronkowski retired after winning a third Super Bowl in 2018, but came back in 2020 to reunite with Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he won a fourth.

Will Gronkowski stay retired this time?