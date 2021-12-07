Former Patriots Tight End Has Telling Bill Belichick Story

Benjamin Watson had a pretty fascinating story on Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Tuesday morning.

Hours after New England took down Buffalo 14-10 in all that crazy wind, Watson said that Belichick would tell the offense they weren’t throwing the ball until they get a set number of first downs.

He wanted his receivers (and tight ends in Watson’s case) to block first in order to catch a pass.

Sometimes Belichick would tell the offense we weren’t throwing until we get _______ first downs. So you receivers better block if you want to catch a pass today. Never heard him say we aren’t throwing, the entire game! Lol — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) December 7, 2021

Belichick may have taken that to an extreme on Monday evening. The Patriots attempted only three passes throughout the contest and won this game through the trenches.

Damien Harris led the way as the Bills run defense had no answer for him. He finished with 111 yards and a touchdown on only 10 carries. Rhamondre Stevenson also had a strong game with 78 yards on 24 carries.

It was a vintage Belichick game plan due to the weather conditions and it got his team to 9-4 and first in the AFC heading into Week 14.

The Patriots also have a commanding lead in the AFC East race overall as they’re a game and a half up on the Bills with one more head-to-head still to go.

They’ll look to build on that lead this Saturday night against the Colts.

Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. ET.