Former Patriots Wide Receiver Makes Professional Lacrosse Team

Former Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan is returning to New England — this time as a professional lacrosse player.

According to an official release from the club on Tuesday, Hogan has made the initial 25-man roster for the Premier Lacrosse League Boston Cannons as a midfielder.

Despite being an excellent football player in high school, Hogan elected to go with another sport at the collegiate level. The former lacrosse star played three seasons with Penn State, leading the Nittany Lions with a team-high 29 goals through 14 starts in 2009. His outstanding play as a team captain his senior year earned him a First Team All-ECAC selection.

Also leading the team with a team-high 10 penalties that year, his physical play style soon earned him some college football looks as well. With one remaining year of athletic eligibility after he graduated from PSU, Hogan took the opportunity to test his luck with the college football game.

Heading to Monmouth in 2010, Hogan served as a swiss-army knife for the Hawks — playing quarterback, receiver and cornerback. In his one-year collegiate career, the former LAX player logged three touchdown passes, three touchdown receptions and three interceptions.

After going undrafted in the NFL, Hogan was forced to grind to make a league roster. In 2012, he finally worked his way onto the Buffalo Bills depth chart where he blossomed into a solid backup option at wide receiver. His most notable time in the NFL came with the Patriots, logging 28 starts and two Super Bowl titles through three seasons.

This past season, Hogan started four games for the New York Jets — recording 14 receptions for 118 yards.

Just like he did to start his NFL career, Hogan had to work his way onto the Cannons roster after going undrafted back in March.

The retired NFL veteran noted the similarities in his professional career paths.

“I’m grateful to Coach [Sean] Quirk and the Cannons coaching staff for taking a chance on someone who hasn’t played this sport in such a long time. It’s a tremendous opportunity, and I’m very thankful to have the chance to compete with these guys. These are the best lacrosse players in the world,” Hogan said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN.

“To be able to make the 25-man roster, I think back to my days when I was on the bubble of getting cut [in the NFL], and that feeling. I certainly had it [Tuesday] night.”