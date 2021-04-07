Former Penn State Standout Announces Transfer Destination

Former Penn State guard Myreon Jones just added to the record-breaking number of college basketball transfers ahead of the 2021 season.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon, Jones officially announced his transfer to the Florida Gators.

“Next chapter,” the former Nittany Lions standout wrote.

In his most-recent junior season with Penn State, Jones averaged a team-leading 15.3 points per game. Despite his solid scoring numbers, the Big Ten program stumbled through the 2020-21 season — notching an 11-14 record and failing to make the NCAA Tournament for the third time in Jones’ three-year career.

With the NCAA’s new one-time transfer rule, now seems as a good a time as any for the highly-touted guard to move on.

Last October, former head coach Patrick Chambers (who recruited Jones to University Park) abruptly resigned from his position. Taking over as interim head coach, Jim Ferry guided the Nittany Lions through their disappointing 2020-21 season. Last month, PSU hired former Purdue associate head coach Micah Shrewsberry to the full-time position.

Likely tired of the ever spinning head-coach carousel, Jones will look towards a fresh start in 2021.

Heading to Gainesville for his senior year, Jones will join a Mike White-led Gators team that finished the 2020-21 season with a 15-10 record and a second-round NCAA Tournament exit.

Joining a Florida roster that boasted five double-digit scorers this past season, Jones’ scoring prowess should help him fit in immediately come next season.