Former PGA Tour Player Calls For Phil Mickelson To Be Removed From Hall Of Fame: Fans React

ST ALBANS, ENGLAND - JUNE 08: Phil Mickelson of the United States looks on during the Pro-Am ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational at The Centurion Club on June 08, 2022 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf/Getty Images) Charlie Crowhurst/LIV Golf/Getty Images

If it were up to former PGA Tour player Brandel Chamblee, he would have Phil Mickelson removed from the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Mickelson has been at the center controversy of the golf world for the past week or so. His decision to leave the PGA Tour for LIV Golf has been widely criticized.

Chamblee is the latest to share his thoughts on the Mickelson situation. He thinks the 52-year-old lefty should be kicked out of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

"As far as I know, it’s never happened that an athlete has been kicked out of their Hall Of Fame but both Norman and Mickelson should be removed from the Hall Of Fame," he said on Twitter. "They’ve dishonored the game and they threaten to destroy the game that they have both so enormously profited from."

Chamblee's comments have sparked quite the debate within the golf world this weekend.

"Maybe someone who’s in the golf hall of fame should make comments on whether or not they should be removed? Not just media and broadcasters," said Dylan Wu. "Not saying much from a rookie who hasn’t done much. Shouldn’t the actual golf and accomplishments be the only thing that matters?"

"Destroy the game? Maybe their legacies, but game will be fine. @PGATOUR should consider why an alternative is so attractive and address," a fan tweeted.

"This is getting ridiculous. Let’s stop being mad at golfers for making money," one fan wrote.

What's your take on the Phil Mickelson situation?