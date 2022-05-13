Former Pitt Star WR Jordan Addison Reportedly Schedules 2 More Visits

Coming off an All-American season at Pittsburgh, Jordan Addison is one of the best players in the country to enter the NCAA transfer portal. And the best teams in the country all want him.

According to ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Addison has two official visits lined up in the coming days. He's going to be visiting USC soon and will visit Alabama somewhere in the near future. He has already visited Texas.

2021 saw Addison emerge as one of the top wide receivers in country. He had 100 receptions for 1,593 yards and a nation-leading 17 touchdowns.

For his efforts, Addison won the Fred Biletnikoff Award, First-Team All-ACC honors and was a consensus First-Team All-American.

Unfortunately, Jordan Addison's odds of winning a national title with a team like Pitt are much lower than they would be with other programs.

Granted, Pitt had a better season than two of the teams on his list - USC and Texas. But USC and Texas have the infrastructure (and name recognition) to potentially go farther in the national title race.

And if Addison goes to Alabama, the numbers indicate he can pretty much stamp his ticket to the College Football Playoff the day he signs.

One thing seems certain: Addison won't be continuing his college career at Pitt.

The real question is where Jordan Addison chooses to finish his playing career - and how much more he plays before taking his talents to the NFL.