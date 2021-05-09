The Spun

Former President Trump Reacts To Medina Spirit News

President Donald Trump and Melania get ready to attend LSU vs. Clemson.US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump make their way to board Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on January 13, 2020. - Trump is heading to New Orleans to attend the College football playoff national championship. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Former United States president Donald Trump is among those to react to the news about Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit.

Sunday morning, news broke that Medina Spirit had tested positive for a banned substance. The Kentucky Derby champion reportedly tested positive for corticosteroid Betamethasone.

Medina Spirit’s trainer, Bob Baffert, is disputing the positive test.

“It’s a complete injustice, and I’m going to fight it tooth and nail,” he said, per Horse Racing Nation.

Donald Trump, who is no longer on Twitter or Facebook, released a statement in reaction to the Medina Spirit news.

“So now even our Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, is a junky. This is emblematic of what is happening to our Country,” Trump said.

“The whole world is laughing at us as we go to hell on our Borders, our fake Presidential Election, and everywhere else!”

Calling a horse a “junky” is quite a statement from the former president of the United States.

Baffert, meanwhile, has been suspended from entering horses at Churchill Downs. Medina Spirit is still scheduled to compete in The Preakness next weekend, though the horse’s status could change in the days to come.


