Former United States president Donald Trump is among those to react to the news about Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit.

Sunday morning, news broke that Medina Spirit had tested positive for a banned substance. The Kentucky Derby champion reportedly tested positive for corticosteroid Betamethasone.

Medina Spirit’s trainer, Bob Baffert, is disputing the positive test.

“It’s a complete injustice, and I’m going to fight it tooth and nail,” he said, per Horse Racing Nation.

JUST IN: Derby winner Medina Spirit has tested positive for corticosteroid Betamethasone. Only horse in race to fail test, I’m told. Tests after Derby take a week. Bettors who bet on Medina Spirit keep their money. Owner, trainer, jockey must return winnings if lose appeal. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 9, 2021

Donald Trump, who is no longer on Twitter or Facebook, released a statement in reaction to the Medina Spirit news.

“So now even our Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, is a junky. This is emblematic of what is happening to our Country,” Trump said.

“The whole world is laughing at us as we go to hell on our Borders, our fake Presidential Election, and everywhere else!”

Calling a horse a “junky” is quite a statement from the former president of the United States.

Baffert, meanwhile, has been suspended from entering horses at Churchill Downs. Medina Spirit is still scheduled to compete in The Preakness next weekend, though the horse’s status could change in the days to come.