Former Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Calls Out Jack Del Rio

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 31: Wide receiver Doug Baldwin #89 of the Seattle Seahawks points to the sky after scoring an 18 yard touchdown during the game against the Arizona Cardinals at CenturyLink Field on December 31, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr /Getty Images)

Doug Baldwin Jr. isn't happy after what Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said on Tuesday.

Del Rio commented on why he thinks the protests during the summer of 2020 weren't being questioned like the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 of last year.

He even called the latter "a dust-up at the Capitol" during his press conference on Wednesday.

"I can look at images on the TV, people's livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem. And then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we're going to make that a major deal," Del Rio said.

Baldwin then took to Twitter and called Del Rio "ignorant" for making those comments.

"Jack Del Rio is an ignorant, ignorant man. And that is as loving and respectful as I can put it," Baldwin tweeted.

It remains to be seen if Del Rio walks any of these comments back in the coming days.