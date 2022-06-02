Former Pro Sports Team Doctor Killed In Oklahoma Shooting

TULSA, OK - MAY 15: A general view of the court during the opening tip off of the game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Tulsa Shock during the WNBA game on May 15, 2010 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2010 NBAE (Photo by Shane Bevel/NBAE via Getty Images) Shane Bevel/Getty Images

Dr. Preston Phillips was one of the people that was tragically killed in Wednesday's mass shooting in Tulsa.

Phillips was the former head team physician for the WNBA’s Tulsa Shock.

"Just Women's Sports" has more details:

"The gunman targeted Phillips, who he blamed for his ongoing pain following a recent surgery, police said Thursday. Phillips had performed the surgery. The gunman killed four people before shooting himself. He used an AR-style rifle that he had bought hours earlier, according to police."

Phillips started with the Shock in 2010 when he was the lead physician of the Warren Clinic.

After the franchise moved to Dallas in 2016, he continued to work at the Clinic as an orthopedic surgeon and section chief.

The gunman ended up killing four people before taking his own life.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of the victims' friends and families.