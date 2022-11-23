Former Professional Boxer Reportedly Bought AK47, Planned Mass Shooting

14 April 2021, Saxony, Limbach-Oberfrohna: Boxing gloves. Photo: Jan Woitas/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa (Photo by Jan Woitas/picture alliance via Getty Images) picture alliance/Getty Images

A former professional boxer who once competed at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing has been arrested on suspicion of trying to commit a mass shooting.

According to the Miami Herald, 39-year-old Azea Augustama has been charged with two felony counts of issuing written threats to commit a mass shooting, and one count of threatening to kill. Per the report, he was in the process of purchasing an AK-47 assault rifle just hours after making blatant threats on social media.

Augustama reportedly had his membership at a Miami gym revoked earlier this month and was issued a trespass warning after getting into an argument with someone at the gym. Things took a very dark turn in the days that followed.

Augustama took to Instagram and started saying that he was considering shooting up the place, and even started posting pictures of specific people he would target. He was placing a deposit on the AK-47 at a pawn shop when he was picked up by police.

Born in Haiti, Azea Augustama took up boxing in the United States as a teenager and made a major impact at the light heavyweight level, rising through the ranks to win the National Golden Gloves in 2008 before qualifying for the Olympics later that year.

Augustama went pro in 2009 and won his first nine matches before a majority decision loss to Denis Grachev in 2011. He would win his next eight fights and claim his first title from Jermaine Mackey in 2014.

His final record would be 18-2 with 10 knockouts.