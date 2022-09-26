Former Professional Surfer Reportedly Died At 45 Saturday

PENICHE, PORTUGAL - OCTOBER 18: Chris Davidson of Australia surfs on his way to placing equal 5th in the RipCurl Pro Portugal after being defeated by fellow Australia Julian Wilson in Round 5 on October 18, 2011 in Peniche, Portugal. (Photo by Kelly Cestari/World Surf League via Getty Images) Kelly Cestari/Getty Images

A violent fight in New South Wales, Australia turned deadly this past weekend as it took the life of 45-year-old surfing star Chris Davidson.

The fight took place outside of a pub on Saturday. Davidson reportedly got punched and hit his head on the pavement when he hit the ground. He was rushed to the hospital but passed away a short while later.

A 42-year-old man was arrested several hours after the incident took place. He has been charged with assault causing death and has been refused bail.

Davidson, affectionately known as "Davo" is being mourned by the wider Australian surfing scene, with the official Surfing Australia Facebook group posting this message, per 9News Australia:

"Davo was an incredibly talented surfer and a true individual in our sport and community," the organization said. "Our thoughts go out to his two children, friends and family at this time."

Chris Davidson rose to prominence on the surfing scene in the 1990s, forming an early rivalry with American surfing legend Kelly Slater as a teenager.

Davidson won a few smaller tournaments in the 2000s after overcoming battles with injuries and other personal problems. He then competed in the World Surf League in 2010 and 2011, during which he went head-to-head with Slater again.

Davidson's best result came at the 2010 Rip Curl Pro Portugal, finishing third behind Slater en route to finishing 14th on the world tour. Video of their battle in Portugal is still available online.

Our hearts go out to Davidson's family and loved ones.