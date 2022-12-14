Former Quarterback Turned Wide Receiver Back In Transfer Portal

UCF quarterback turned wide receiver Joey Gatewood has entered the portal as a graduate transfer, per ESPN college football insider Tom VanHaaren.

This will be the third transfer for the college football veteran.

Gatewood began his college football career with Auburn as a four-star athlete in the 2018 class. He played with the Tigers for two seasons before transferring to Kentucky in 2020. He made his way to UCF in 2021 where he played the last two seasons.

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn announced Gatewood's move to the wide receiver position prior to the 2022 season.

“Gatewood — Joey’s a guy that moved to receiver last week,” Malzahn said. “He’s got a real chance. So, I’m excited to see his development with that. The good thing is, we got a lot of different guys to give us some depth."

It's unclear what position Gatewood will play at his next destination.