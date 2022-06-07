Former Rams Player Is At Practice Months After Retirement

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - SEPTEMBER 19: A Los Angeles Rams helmet is seen before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Andrew Whitworth may no longer be on the Rams active roster, but he was spotted at the team's minicamp Tuesday.

The news comes via The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue who tweeted, "Andrew Whitworth in attendance today as Rams minicamp opens."

For those wondering, no he was not in pads. Just supporting the brothers he went to battle with for the past half decade.

Whitworth announced his retirement from football in March, just a month removed from defeating his former team in Super Bowl LVI.

The former second-round pick out of LSU played 16 NFL seasons; making four Pro Bowls, three All-Pro teams, and taking home a Walter Payton Man of the Year Award before capturing his long awaited Lombardi in his final season with LA.

At 6-7, 330, Whitworth was a mountain of a man and consistently one of the top left tackles in the game.

He's also one of very few men to start on the offensive line at age 40.