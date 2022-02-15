Former Rams Star Steven Jackson Has Message For Fans

The Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl victory on Sunday night didn’t just mean the world to the current players and fans. Even former players like Steven Jackson couldn’t help but feel apart of it.

Jackson spent nine years giving his heart and soul to the Rams’ organization from 2004 to 2013. During that span, in which he ran for 10,138 yards and 56 touchdowns, he saw the postseason once and never made it past the Divisional Round.

Jackson was integral to the organization back in the day. And although his playing days are over, he couldn’t help but feel he was apart of the Rams’ Super Bowl win on Sunday night.

“I’m a root worker and I’ve known that for a very long time,” Jackson wrote on Twitter. “What I mean by that is we don’t always get to see our seeds grow. Painful yet true. Now, I sit at a place with a special view, between the old and the new.

“When the Rams won in ’99 the grapes on the vine grew before my time. A new vintage has been discovered. The ’21 Rams have emerged. The League’s best. The seeds I planted, a distant memory, a hope for a legacy.

“Leaving myself and not feeling myself and yet—the young team and I share a certain thing. From Stafford’s 12 years of letdown to AD’s sense of urgency and ability to play like he’s being judged on every down, these are the Rams I wanted to be.

“That was the Ram I tried to be. These are the feelings that live deep down, where once up on a time, a dream took root—now a reality that is not mine, but still, a gift given by those who came after me. Champions.”

Rams fans love Steven Jackson, and he clearly still loves the Rams.

It’d be pretty cool if the Rams brought Jackson in to be apart of their championship celebration. He’s most definitely earned it.