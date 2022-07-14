Former Ravens Player Has Blunt Message For Lamar Jackson, Coaching Staff

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 12: Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns on December 12, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Bernard Pollard-Lamar Jackson war is still ongoing.

Pollard and Jackson were going back-and-forth on Twitter on Wednesday night as Pollard has always been a big critic of Jackson.

Pollard first said that Jackson was a top 10 playmaker in the league, but not a top 10 quarterback. After that, he said that a top 10 receiver in the NFL will never come to Baltimore because of the way the offense is run around Jackson.

Jackson then had enough and started going at Pollard for how he played when he was with the Ravens.

After that, Colin Cowherd invited Pollard onto his show on Thursday to talk about those comments. Pollard didn't walk them back at all.

"Backyard football is not sustainable in this National Football League," Pollard said.

He also thinks that Jackson misunderstood him and thinks that the Ravens are the only place that should pay him a lot of money.

We'll have to see if Jackson has a response for that comment at some point.