Former Ravens Star’s Tweet About Lamar Jackson Is Going Viral

Lamar Jackson’s playoff woes continued on Saturday night. A year after getting eliminated early, the Baltimore Ravens were stunned by the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Round, 28-12.

The likely NFL MVP played decently, but he struggled with ball security, turning the ball over several times in the loss to Mike Vrabel’s squad.

It’s a highly disappointing end to what was an incredible season for the former Louisville Cardinals star.

Former Ravens All-Pro safety Eric Weddle had a strong message for Jackson in response to his loss on Saturday night.

“Lamar had a incredible season. MVP. Changed the game for QBs. He will win a SB one day……” he wrote on Twitter.

The Ravens are obviously hoping that Weddle is right.

Baltimore has had serious regular season success under Jackson over the past two seasons. That has yet to translate into postseason success, but perhaps it’s coming later.

The Titans, meanwhile, will take on either Kansas City or Houston in the AFC Championship Game next weekend.