Former Red Sox All-Star Pitcher Dead At 74

On Friday afternoon the Major League Baseball World received some sad news when a former player passed away.

Bill Campbell, who pitched 15 seasons in the MLB, passed away this week after a battle with cancer. He was 74 years old.

"Bill Campbell, whose 15-year MLB career included making the All-Star team as a member of the 1977 Red Sox died today. He was 74," Boston Globe reporter Pete Abraham said on Twitter.

Campbell started his MLB career with the Minnesota Twins where he played for four seasons. He eventually joined the Boston Red Sox where he had the best season of his MLB career.

He was an All-Star during the 1977 season and finished fifth in Cy Young voting.

Campbell went on to play for the Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Detroit Tigers and the Montreal Expos.

Our thoughts are with Campbell's family.