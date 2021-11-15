A former Boston Red Sox shortstop has reportedly passed away at the age of 45.

Julio Lugo, who won a World Series with the Red Sox in 2007, has tragically died, according to his family. ESPN reporter Enrique Rojas shared the difficult news on Twitter on Monday morning.

“Julio Lugo’s family told me of the death of the former MLB player, presumably due to a heart attack. Lugo was 45 years old,” the ESPN reporter shared on Twitter.

Lugo played in the Major Leagues from 2000-11.

Julio Lugo's family told me of the death of the former MLB player, presumably due to a heart attack.

Lugo was 45 years old.#RIP — Enrique Rojas/ESPN (@Enrique_Rojas1) November 15, 2021

Lugo, a native of the Dominican Republic, began his career with the Houston Astros. He played for Houston from 2000-03. Lugo went on to play for the Devil Rays, Dodgers, Red Sox, Cardinals, Orioles and Braves.

He is perhaps best known for his time in Boston, where he won a World Series.

However, his best seasons came in Tampa Bay, where he was a 3.0-plus WAR player for three straight seasons from 2003-05.

Lugo retired following the 2011 season with Atlanta.

RIP Julio Lugo. Had 12-year MLB career. Hit .385 in 2007 World Series for Red Sox. Too young at 45. https://t.co/rlKPhjG8Dv — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 15, 2021

Our thoughts are with Lugo’s friends and family during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.