Former Red Sox Star Reacts To The Derek Jeter Documentary

COOPERSTOWN, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Hall of Fame Inductee Derek Jeter speaks during the 2021 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Clark Sports Center on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in Cooperstown, New York.

ESPN created a documentary series focused on longtime New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter.

Naturally, not everyone loves seeing The Captain get even more spotlight. However, some former players are feeling inspired by the documentary featuring Jeter.

Former Boston Red Sox star Dustin Pedroia spoke with WEEI’s Rob Bradford on Audacy’s “The Bradfo Sho” on Wednesday. He said watching the documentary made him want to get back in the batting cage.

Here's what he said, via NESN:

“The other night I watched the Jeter thing and I’m like ‘Man, I miss playing,'” Pedroia said. “I got a cage in my house. I went in the cage for a little bit and was hitting missiles.”

To this day, Pedroia thinks he's be leading the league in hitting if not for injuries.

"That's the problem I have. After I got done hitting, I'm like 'It's a damn shame, because now that I got my partial (knee) replacement, I can do everything now except run.'" he said. "So if I could run, Id probably be leading the league in hitting.”

