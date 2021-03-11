Former Seahawks Player Gets Brutally Honest On Russell Wilson

Throughout the developing Russell Wilson situation in Seattle, the long-time Seahawks quarterback has widely been considered the victim. Citing a lack of investment in the team’s offensive line, Wilson has openly criticized the organization for not meeting his personnel needs over the past few seasons.

According to one of Wilson’s former teammates, though, the nine-year NFL QB has been given more than enough by the Seattle franchise. Michael Robinson, who played fullback for the Seahawks from 2006-13, said Wilson himself is to blame for the offseason drama.

“I don’t know what Russell wants,” Robinson said, per Jacob Kamenker of NBC Sports Northwest. “He’s paid. They paid him twice in Seattle. The front office made sure that every other alpha male — with the exception of Bobby Wagner, KJ Wright and some of the old school guys that are there — they made sure that all of us were out the door so that this team could be Russell Wilson’s. And now this?”

It’s clear the former Pro Bowl fullback believes Wilson played a significant role in driving him off the Seahawks and out of the NFL back in 2013. Because of this, their long-standing relationship has obviously soured.

Robinson now wonders how the quarterback will mend the shattered relationships with his current teammates.

“I just don’t know how you walk back in the locker room where you’re saying my O-Line is getting me hit too much,” Robinson said.

This grudge held by Robinson could be a precursor to future issues within the current Seahawks squad.

Unless something drastic occurs soon, it’s looking like the relationship between Wilson and the franchise that drafted him will only get worse.

While it may not happen this offseason, a blockbuster trade involving the superstar QB seems imminent.