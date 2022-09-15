Former Seahawks Star Reacts To Russell Wilson Getting Booed

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO - MAY 31: Russell Wilson (3) of the Denver Broncos runs off the field after organized team activities at UCHealth Training Center on May 31, 2022 in Centennial, Colorado. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)"n"n RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Getty Images

Despite leading the Seahawks to their first Super Bowl trophy during his 10 years with the team, Russell Wilson got the opposite of a hero's welcome in his first game back as a member of the Denver Broncos.

Wilson was booed loudly whenever his number was called at Lumen Field on Monday. Given what he achieved in Seattle, many were surprised the reaction was so hostile.

But Los Angeles Rams linebacker and former Seahawks star Bobby Wagner didn't think much of it. Speaking to the media this week, Wagner pointed out that Seahawks fans simply see Wilson as the enemy now that he plays for a different team. He believes that the fans have moved on from Wilson being their quarterback see him as a mere opponent now.

"I think at the end of the day, fans understand that this is — you have your moment, and then you move on. So, I think they viewed him as an opposing quarterback,” Wagner said, via ProFootballTalk. “So, the reception that he got was what any quarterback that’s an opposing quarterback would get. So, that’s kind of how I looked at it.”

In 10 seasons with the Seahawks, Russell Wilson had nine winning seasons and led the Seahawks to the playoffs eight times. He had at least one playoff win in six of those appearances and led them to two Super Bowls.

In 2013, Wilson led the Seahawks to Super Bowl XLVIII, where they upset the Denver Broncos to win their first Super Bowl title. He led them back the following season, but in a losing effort against the New England Patriots.

Wilson made nine Pro Bowls during his time in Seattle and earned All-Pro honors in 2019.

But he's 0-1 against his former team now.