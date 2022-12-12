Former SEC Football Player Killed In Shooting Friday

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: The SEC logo is on the down markers at the game between the UAB Blazers and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 11, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A former Missouri football player died in a shooting on Friday.

According to Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, former Missouri cornerback John Gibson was killed in Houston on Friday. Gibson played for the Tigers from 2013-16 and appeared in 49 games.

In those four seasons, he racked up 86 total tackles (54 solo), five interceptions, 13 passes defended, and one fumble recovery.

Before he enrolled at Missouri, he graduated from Marshall High School and was a three-star prospect, per 247Sports.

He leaves behind four children that range in age from six months to five years.

Our thoughts are with Gibson's family and friends. May he rest in peace.