Look: Former SEC Head Coach To Take 'Sabbatical' From College Football

Former SEC Head Coach To Take 'Sabbatical' From College Football

COLUMBIA, MO - NOVEMBER 12: Derek Mason head coach of the Vanderbilt Commodores gives support to his team during a game against the Missouri Tigers in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Columbia, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Longtime college football coach Derek Mason is taking a "sabbatical" from the game.

The now-former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator took to Twitter with an announcement on Thursday.

"After 30 consecutive seasons in the great game of football, I've decided to take a sabbatical from coaching in college at the conclusion of my current contract at OSU. I looking forward to spending time with my family to rest and reflect on opportunities within the game I love," he wrote.

"FOREVER GRATEFUL for the opportunity to serve Oklahoma State Football."

Mason was defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State for just one season, serving as DC for Auburn in 2021. He was head coach at Vanderbilt from 2014-20 and spent previous coordinator/assistant stints with Stanford and the Minnesota Vikings.

Given his wealth of coaching experience at every level, Mason would no doubt be an attractive coaching option if he ever decided to return to the game.