Former Secretary Of State Reacts To Brittney Griner Trade Offer

PHOENIX, AZ - OCTOBER 8: Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury looks on during the game against the Las Vegas Aces during Game Five of the 2021 WNBA Semifinals on October 8, 2021 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NBAE via Getty Images) Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting the White House had a trade offer on the table to bring Brittney Griner home.

According to a report from CNN, the United States offered Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer known as the "Merchant of Death" in exchange for Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan.

Most sports fans were glad to see the Biden administration take some steps to attempt to bring Griner home. However, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo doesn't agree.

He thinks the move would set a bad precedent.

Here's what he said, via FOX News:

He's a bad guy. He is a guy who wanted to kill Americans. It presents a real risk to the United States… There's a real reason the Russians want to get him home. To offer a trade like this is a dangerous precedent," Pompeo told "America's Newsroom." "This is not a good trade, not the right path forward, and it'll likely lead to more."

Bout is currently serving a 25-year sentence in U.S. prison after being convicted in 2011 of conspiracy to kill Americans, conspiracy to deliver anti-aircraft missiles, and aiding a terrorist organization.