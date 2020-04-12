The Spun

Former Star MLB Infielder Died On Sunday

A general view of Wrigley Field during a Cubs game.CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 08: A general view of Wrigley Field as the Chicago Cubs take on the Colorado Rockies on June 8, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

A former star Major League Baseball infielder passed away on Sunday afternoon.

Glenn Beckert, a four-time MLB All-Star and Gold Glove winner, died on Sunday. The second baseman’s death was announced by the Chicago Cubs.

The star infielder spent nine seasons with the Cubs, playing in Chicago from 1965-73. He finished his career with two seasons in San Diego.

Beckert was an All-Star second baseman in four straight seasons from 1969-72. He won the Gold Glove in 1968.

“We lost a great one today, Glenn Beckert. Glenn was My friend, my Cubs teammate, and the best man at my wedding. He will be greatly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with the Beckert family,” Hall of Fame pitcher Fergie Jenkins said on Twitter.

Former Cubs manager Joe Maddon paid his respects on Twitter.

“My condolences to the Beckert Family….Glenn was a part of my Adopt-a-Legend Program with the Rays in Port Charlotte….so proud of his minimal strikeouts..we spoke about that often…an all time Cub great ….a Gentleman and friend…” he wrote.

Beckert was a career .283 hitter. He led the National League five times in strikeout-to-at-bat ratio.

Our thoughts are with Glenn’s family and friends.

May he rest in peace.

