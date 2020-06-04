The Spun

1 Former Saints Player Is Standing Up For QB Drew Brees

Former Saints WR Joe Horn with Drew Brees.New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn (87) celebrates in the end zone with quarterback Drew Brees against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Louisana Superdome on October 15, 2006 in New Orleans Louisana. The Saints won on a last-minute field goal. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

While most of the sports world comes down hard on Drew Brees, a former New Orleans Saints star is standing up for the star quarterback.

Brees, 41, is drawing major criticism for his comments on kneeling for the national anthem. In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Brees said he would “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America.”

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback has since been criticized by LeBron James, Stephen Jackson and many others.

Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn reached out to The Athletic’s Jeff Duncan to express his thoughts on Brees. He thinks people are going too far.

Horn, 48, played for the Saints from 2000-06. He was a four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver in New Orleans.

Horn mentioned LeBron James, who had harsh criticism for Brees on social media.

“WOW MAN!!. Is it still surprising at this point? Sure isn’t!” LeBron wrote. “You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of (the flag) and our soldiers (men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those men who fought as well for this country. I asked him question about it and thank him all the time for his commitment. He never found Kap peaceful protest offensive because he and I both know what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong! God bless you.”

Brees attempted to clarify his comments while speaking to ESPN, but the star quarterback will likely be dealing with backlash for a long time.

