While most of the sports world comes down hard on Drew Brees, a former New Orleans Saints star is standing up for the star quarterback.

Brees, 41, is drawing major criticism for his comments on kneeling for the national anthem. In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Brees said he would “never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America.”

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback has since been criticized by LeBron James, Stephen Jackson and many others.

Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn reached out to The Athletic’s Jeff Duncan to express his thoughts on Brees. He thinks people are going too far.

Horn, 48, played for the Saints from 2000-06. He was a four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver in New Orleans.

A thread with comments from former Saints receiver Joe Horn, who reached out to express his thoughts on Drew Brees & his comments today Horn: “People should not be throwing Drew Brees under the bus, and they definitely need to pump the brakes on labeling him a racist. (contd.) — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) June 4, 2020

"I know Drew Brees. Drew has done a lot to help black families and the black community in New Orleans. If Drew Brees didn’t love black families and low-income families he wouldn’t have helped the way he has over the years. (contd.)" — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) June 4, 2020

"People that are criticizing him like LeBron James and other celebrities don’t know him. They need to check his resume. I love my race. And I love New Orleans to death. But I know Drew Brees. And Drew is a good person. (contd.)" — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) June 4, 2020

"And until you have walked beside him and gotten to know him, his wife and family, you definitely have to give him a pass on this one and allow Drew a chance to think about what he said and come back and make this right. And I know he will.” — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) June 4, 2020

Horn mentioned LeBron James, who had harsh criticism for Brees on social media.

“WOW MAN!!. Is it still surprising at this point? Sure isn’t!” LeBron wrote. “You literally still don’t understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee?? Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of (the flag) and our soldiers (men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those men who fought as well for this country. I asked him question about it and thank him all the time for his commitment. He never found Kap peaceful protest offensive because he and I both know what’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong! God bless you.”

Brees attempted to clarify his comments while speaking to ESPN, but the star quarterback will likely be dealing with backlash for a long time.