Former Star NFL Defensive Back's Home Set On Fire After Lightning Strike

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 20: Free safety Earl Thomas #29 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts against the the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter of the game at CenturyLink Field on October 20, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

Earl Thomas' home is currently on fire after it reportedly got struck by lightning.

It caught fire on Thursday evening and, according to TMZ, nobody is believed to be inside.

Firefighters rushed to the house and started to put out the blaze, as you can see here:

Thomas was reportedly there when the firefighters arrived but left the scene shortly after. It also sounds like there's an Aston Martin on the house's property according to an official.

Fire chief Matt Manshack told James Grant of 12NewsNow that the house looks to be completely lost and that crews could be there for hours to fight the fire.

It's been a tumultuous few months for Thomas.

Earlier this offseason, Thomas, a seven-time Pro Bowler, claimed he was in football shape and ready to return to the gridiron. "I’m ready,” Thomas said. “I’m in shape. My timing is on point - I’m proud of that.”

Unfortunately, just a few weeks later, a judge issued an arrest warrant for the former NFL star. Thomas allegedly violated a court protective order by sending threatening messages to a woman about her and her children.

While Thomas has been through the wringer lately, the good news here is that Thomas was able to leave the house and get to safety.