Former Star NFL Linebacker Luke Kuechly Lands New Job

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 05: Luke Kuechly #59 of the Carolina Panthers reacts after a play against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 5, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly has landed a new job with the team.

Kuechly is set to join the team's radio broadcast for seven games during the fall.

Kuechly will be joining play-by-play announcer Anish Shroff, sideline reporter Kristen Balboni, and one of Jake Delhomme or Jordan Gross.

Six of the seven games that Kuechly will help call will take place in Charlotte. Those games will be played against the Cleveland Browns (Week 1), Week 4 (Arizona Cardinals, Week 5 (San Francisco 49ers), Week 7 (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Week 12 (Denver Broncos), and Week 15 (Pittsburgh Steelers).

He's super excited about his new role and said as much on the team's official website.

"I just love the Panthers; I love being around it," Kuechly said. "I love the people. I think I want to be attached to the team, and the game, and the organization somehow.

"I think it could be a lot of fun. I think that's the biggest reason, to do something around the game on game day that's fun. You still get the atmosphere, and all the good memories I have here in Carolina."

Kuechly played in the NFL for eight seasons (all with Carolina) before announcing his retirement. He finished his career with 1,092 total tackles (690 solo), 12.5 sacks, 18 interceptions, 66 passes defended, seven forced fumbles, and nine fumble recoveries.