Former Steelers Player Has 1 Word To Sum Up Current Steelers Team

During a primetime, nationally-televised matchup on Thursday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their sixth loss of the year against the Minnesota Vikings.

The game started out as a 29-0 halftime blowout in favor of the Vikings, but the Steelers were able to bring the score back to a one-possession contest late in the fourth quarter. Ben Roethlisberger and his squad had one two-minute-drill drive to tie the game with a touchdown and a two-point conversion.

While the Steelers did get a few shots at the endzone, a questionable play by second-year wide receiver Chase Claypool ultimately cost the team some crucial seconds.

After completing a first-down catch in the redzone with no timeouts remaining, Claypool chose to celebrate his reception instead of rushing the ball back to the line for a spike.

Former Pittsburgh defensive back and current ESPN analyst Ryan Clark absolutely lit Claypool up for this “selfish” act — saying it serves as an indication of the culture of this current Steelers team.

“What [Claypool] wanted to do in that moment was celebrate a first down,” Clark said on First Take. “Not a touchdown. Not something that brings your team closer to winning the football game. A first down — which you’re paid to do.”

"We've gotta think of this current [Steelers] team … These dudes [are] SELFISH, bruh!" —@realrclark25 pic.twitter.com/IaJiIc5ald — First Take (@FirstTake) December 10, 2021

When asked about the play after the game, Claypool wouldn’t take full responsibility. Clark called out this attitude in the context of the entire 2021 Steelers team.

“We keep thinking of the Pittsburgh Steelers in a historic perspective. We gotta think of this current team. We gotta look at the team that’s soft. We gotta look at the team Coach Tomlin called “JV” up front on both sides of the ball. We gotta look at the team that’s selfish. We gotta look at the team that wants more eyes on them than wins on their schedule… That’s who that team is now.

“This is a team that will FaceBook Live from the locker room. This is a team that will TikTok from the logo… These dudes [are] SELFISH, bruh!”

With last night’s loss, the Steelers move to 6-6-1 on the year.