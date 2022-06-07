Former Steelers Player Announces NFL Retirement At 30

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Just last week, the Pittsburgh Steelers watched as star defensive lineman Stephon Tuitt abruptly retired.

Now, a few days later, the football world learned another former Steelers player is retiring. Veteran offensive lineman B.J. Finney told a reporter that he's walking away from the game.

"Former K-State offensive lineman B.J. Finney told me last night he has medically retired from football after playing seven seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Pittsburgh Steelers," said Kellis Robinett of the Kansas City Star.

"Not sure if that’s widely known or not. Just wanted to say congrats to him on a stellar career!"

Finney played his collegiate football at Kansas State, where he was a two-time First-Team All-Big 12 offensive lineman. He caught the Steelers attention and eventually signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2015 NFL draft.

He played five seasons for the Steelers before he left to join the Seattle Seahawks in 2020. Finney was then traded to the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2020 season.

After leaving the Steelers for one year, Finney returned for the 2021 season.

Now he's riding off into the sunset.