Former Steelers Pro Bowler Thinks It’s Time To Bench Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines during the third quarter in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Former Steelers all-pro safety Ryan Clark has seen enough from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger this season.

Clark appeared on ESPN’s Get up on Friday morning and thinks Roethlisberger should be benched for the remainder of the season.

“I owe my Super Bowl ring to Ben Roethlisberger,” Clark said. “With all that being said, time is up. It’s time to move on. It’s time to see what else you have in that locker room. Big Ben is hurting this team now. It’s time for Big Ben to take a seat.”

Clark is likely saying all of this due to Roethlisberger’s poor performance against the Bengals last Sunday. He finished with 264 yards and one touchdown but threw two costly interceptions in a 41-10 loss.

The Steelers have also already seen at least one other quarterback on the roster. Mason Rudolph has started a lot of games the last few seasons, including the one on Nov. 14 against the Detroit Lions.

He finished with 242 yards and one touchdown pass along with an interception as he also missed plenty of throws. That led to the Steelers tying the Lions, 16-16.

The most likely course of action will be for Pittsburgh to ride Roethlisberger until the end of the season before he makes a decision on retirement.

Pittsburgh will look to get back on track this Sunday against Baltimore. Kickoff will be at 4:25 p.m. ET.

