Former Steelers Star Lands Notable Media Job

A former NFL star who spent the 2022 season enjoying retirement is returning to the league - as an analyst for a major network.

On Friday, FOX Sports' PR department announced that former Pro Bowl offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva will be joining FOX Deportes as a lead analyst and will be a part of their Super Bowl LVII programming as well. Villanueva is most well-known for his seven-year run with the Pittsburgh Steelers, during which he made two Pro Bowls,

FOX Deportes network Executive Vice President and General Manager Carlos Sanchez issued a statement welcoming Villanueva to the network and expressed excitement for the insight he will offer during their upcoming Super Bowl coverage.

“We are proud to welcome Alejandro to FOX Deportes,” Sanchez said. “His football career and professional story speaks for itself. We have no doubt that he will offer invaluable insight as part of our comprehensive coverage of Super Bowl LVII.”

In a statement of his own, Villanueva expressed excitement at getting to work at FOX and looks forward to helping bring his insight to Spanish-speaking audiences.

“I’m looking forward to this incredible opportunity with Fox Deportes to work with Adrian, Jesse, and the rest of the incredible staff," Villanueva. “I think it will be awesome to bring a Spanish audience some insights about American football and what I found to be fascinating as I got to know the sport.”

Villanueva went undrafted out of Army and played in the NFL from 2014 to 2021, starting 107 of 113 games before retiring in 2022.