Former Steelers Veteran Has 4-Word Message For Cleveland

“This one’s for Myles.”

That was the four-word message from Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt before this Sunday’s big-time AFC North game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Browns had a couple of players doing some talking before today’s game. Cleveland was taking on Pittsburgh for the first time since the Myles Garrett-Mason Rudolph incident at the end of the 2019 season.

“This one’s for Cleveland. This one’s for a lot of things. We have Myles’ back, and he has ours,” Hunt added before kickoff on Sunday.

Sunday did not go as planned, though. The Browns were crushed by the Steelers, 38-7, on Sunday afternoon. Pittsburgh improved to 5-0 on the season, while Cleveland dropped to 4-2.

Following the blowout win, former Pittsburgh Steelers veteran offensive lineman Ramon Foster had a four-word message for Cleveland.

“ThIs Is FoR MyLeS,” he tweeted sarcastically.

ThIs Is FoR MyLeS 🥴🥴🥴🥴 — Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) October 18, 2020

Unsurprisingly, Pittsburgh Steelers fans are absolutely loving that tweet. It’s been retweeted more than 2,900 times and liked more than 11,000 times in a little more than an hour.

The Steelers have a lot to be happy about right now. They’re undefeated and coming off a blowout win over a division rival.

Pittsburgh will look to move to 6-0 on the season next weekend against the Tennessee Titans.