Former Super Bowl Champion, First-Round Wide Receiver Reportedly Dead At 50

On Tuesday night, the NFL world received some tough news when a longtime wide receiver passed away.

Charles Johnson, who won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots, passed away this week, according to a report from CBS17. He was 50 years old.

The TV station said Johnson’s cause of death is still unknown at this time. Johnson had been working as an assistant athletic director at Heritage High School.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Johnson with the 17th overall pick out of Colorado in 1994. He went on to play five seasons with the Steelers, where he had one 1,000-yard season.

Johnson went on to play two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles. He eventually joined the New England Patriots, where he won a Super Bowl ring in 2001.

In his career, Johnson caught 354 passes for 4,606 yards with 24 touchdowns. He started 87 of 133 games played.