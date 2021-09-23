Former Super Bowl Media Day Star Facing Major Allegations

Back in 2008, Inés Gómez Mont made a name for herself when she famously asked Tom Brady to marry her while wearing a wedding dress at a pre-Super Bowl press conference. Now in 2021, she once again finds herself as the subject of headlines — this time for far less harmless reasons.

According to recent reports from Katie Campione of People, the Mexican television host and her lawyer husband, Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga, have been accused of embezzling nearly 3 billion pesos ($146 million) from Mexico’s Ministry of the Interior in 2016 and 2017.

The couple is reportedly facing charges of money laundering, operations with resources of illicit origin and embezzlement.

A federal judge issued a warrant for their arrest earlier this month and the couple reportedly fled the country less than a week later. The Mexican Attorney General’s Office has reportedly reached out to Interpol for assistance in the investigation.

Gomez Mont took to Instagram last week to address the investigation.

She claims that her and her husband “have not had access to that warrant, nor the proof that justifies it.”

“We are preparing to face this process and exercise all our rights,” she wrote, per People’s translation.

If convicted, Gomez Mont and her husband could serve anywhere between 20-60 years in prison.