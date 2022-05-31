Former Super Bowl MVP's Longtime Partner Filed Lawsuit Against Him

LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 21: A general view of the Washington Redskins cheer squad as the fly flags during the game of the Philadelphia Eagles on December 21, 2008 at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Mark Rypien’s former longtime partner, Danielle Wade, has filed a personal injury lawsuit against the Super Bowl XXVI MVP, per The Spokesman-Review.

In the lawsuit she filed at the Spokane County Superior Court, Wade accuses Rypien of years of physical and emotional abuse. She alleges that violence in the relationship began as early as 2008 and went on until September 2020.

Rypien has admitted to violent acts against his wife in the past, but this lawsuit contains new allegations from Wade.

During an interview in 2018, the ex-couple spoke about violence in their home that they felt was a result of traumatic brain injuries suffered during Rypien's collegiate/NFL careers.

The lawsuit acknowledges Rypien's diagnosis with traumatic brain injuries, but Wade's attorney, Mark Schultz, says "That does not give him license to assault his wife.”

Rypien's attorney released a statement in response to this lawsuit:

“Mr. Rypien categorically and unequivocally condemns domestic violence,” the statement reads. “He had a relationship with Danielle Wade that ended recently. During this relationship, Mr. Rypien acknowledged and apologized for actions that were harmful to Ms. Wade for which he is truly sorry. He has full faith in the judicial system and hopes the parties can reach a just resolution so that they can move forward living their separate lives.”

Rypien was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence in 2019, but the charges were dismissed.

Rypien, a former Washington State star, spent the majority of his NFL career as starting quarterback for the Washington Redskins. There, he led the team to a Super Bowl title in his fifth professional season.