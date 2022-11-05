Former Tennessee Quarterback's "Overrated" Comment Going Viral During Georgia Blowout

KNOXVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 7: A Tennessee Volunteer holds up his helmet in the team huddle before the NCAA football game against the Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders at Neyland Stadium on September 7, 2002 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won 26-3. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

It didn't take long for former Tennessee quarterback Erik Ainge's comments on Georgia's homefield advantage to resurface during Saturday's early blowout.

With the Bulldogs up 21-6 with the end of the first half drawing near, UGA fans kept the receipts:

"Playing between the hedges is overrated," Ainge tweeted Tuesday. "Not that loud and definitely not intimidating. It’s nothing like playing in Neyland. Vols will be just fine in Athens!"

Let's just say the mentions were full this afternoon...

"Tough look," one user tweeted.

"Already five false starts," a Georgia fan laughed. "#GoDawgs."

"K…. I bet you feel stupid."

"This tweet and the people responding to this tweet… it's no wonder everyone outside of Knoxville hates the Vols. Delusional fan base," another said.

"Damn bro you good????"

"Is it loud yet d---head?"

"Boy is this looking like a cold take," another user replied.

Aging like bad milk right now but there's plenty more game to play.