Former Texas A&M Player Has Message For Alabama Star

JACKSONVILLE, FL - DECEMBER 31: Leon O'Neal Jr. #9 of the Texas A&M Aggies reacts against the North Carolina State Wolfpack during the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at TIAA Bank Field on December 31, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

One of the most-talked about games heading into the 2022 college football season is the Alabama-Texas A&M one.

The two schools have been rivals since A&M joined the conference and it went up a couple of notches this offseason when the two program's head coaches had some words with each other.

Nick Saban criticized Texas A&M for "buying all of its recruits" in its 2022 recruiting class and Jimbo Fisher responded by calling those comments "despicable."

Alabama star linebacker Will Anderson thinks that everything will be addressed in that game but not everyone shares that same opinion.

Former Aggies safety Leon O'Neal Jr. wanted to let Anderson know that he didn't do a thing the last time the two teams played.

This game will have a lot of fireworks on both sides.

Yes, the two head coaches have had a war of words with each other, but this game could also decide who wins the SEC West this season.

There's no doubt this contest will be nationally televised when Oct. 8 comes around.