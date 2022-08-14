Former Texas Football Legend Reportedly Dead At 73

AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 4: Flags for the Texas Longhorns are marched on the field before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on November 4, 2006 at Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

The Texas Longhorns football program is in mourning today following the passing of one of their all-time great players from the Darrell K. Royal era.

On Sunday, Ashly Elam reported that legendary Longhorns running back Steve Worster has passed away. He was 73 years old.

Worster was one of the greatest beneficiaries of the wishbone offense that Royal developed in the late-1960s. As the Longhorns' starting fullback from 1968 to 1970, he rushed for 2,353 yards and 36 touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per carry.

Worster's 36 rushing touchdowns remain tied for fifth-most in Texas history. He was a two-time national champion and a two-time Cotton Bowl MVP.

Nicknamed "Big Woo," Steve Worster became the cornerstone of the wishbone offense when it was introduced at Texas for the first time in 1968. He ran for 806 yards and 13 touchdowns that year en route to winning the Southwest Conference title and the Cotton Bowl.

The 1970 season was Worster's masterpiece though. He rushed for 898 yards and 14 touchdowns that year, finishing fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting. His 14 touchdowns that season remain tied for 10th in a single Longhorns season.

Worster's college stardom didn't translate well to the pro level though. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the 1971 NFL Draft but took his talents to the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats instead. After one year, Worster left and pursued a career in sales.

Our hearts go out to Steve Worster's family and loved ones. Rest in peace.