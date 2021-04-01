Former Texas Star Reacts To The Chris Beard Hire

With a massive move in the Big 12 college basketball world, former Texas Tech Red Raiders coach Chris Beard has been poached by an inter-conference rival. According to multiple sources, Beard will take over as the Texas Longhorns head coach in 2021.

This hiring news comes in the wake of former head coach Shaka Smart leaving the Longhorns program to take the Marquette job earlier this week.

Texas’ 19-8 season came to a disappointing halt with a shocking upset loss to No. 14 seed Abilene Christian in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Ready for a new start, Longhorns fans seem to be pretty excited about the Beard hire. Former Texas basketball star TJ Ford was one of many to react positively to the news.

“Love It @TexasMBB @delconte,” Ford wrote on Twitter, tagging athletic director Chris Del Conte.

Playing two seasons with Texas (2001-03), Ford was a solid contributor for UT. The hometown Austin, Texas guard averaged 12.9 points and 8.0 assists, earning him a No. 8 overall selection in the 2003 NBA Draft. Starting his professional career with the Milwaukee Bucks, Ford went on to be journeyman in the league — playing for four different franchises through eight seasons.

Taking his team to the NCAA Tournament final in 2019, Beard amassed unexpected success through his five years with Texas Tech. Notching an 18-11 record this past season, the former Arkansas Little Rock coach had an up-and-down year with his squad in 2020. The Red Raiders ultimately made it to the second round of the tournament before falling to No. 3 seed Arkansas.

Beard will look to bring a higher level of consistency to his new job in Austin.