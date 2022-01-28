Former Tom Brady Teammate Thinks He Should Retire

Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich thinks it should be time for legendary quarterback Tom Brady to hang it up.

Brady is 44 years old and has accomplished everything as a player, especially with seven Super Bowl rings.

That was Ninkovich’s main point when he went on ESPN’s Get Up on Friday morning. He doesn’t want people to want Brady to fall off if he keeps going.

“If Tom Brady keeps playing, eventually there’s going to be something everyone wants to see: The crash,” Ninkovich said. “They want to see the cliff. Don’t give them the satisfaction, Tom. Go do what you want to do. You’ve done everything. You have so many Super Bowls. You’ve done everything on the field, off the field. I think Tom, at this point right now, do what makes you happy. It wouldn’t surprise me if he walked away.”

.@ninko50 says people will want to see Tom Brady crash if he keeps playing. “Don’t give them the satisfaction, Tom! … You’ve done everything.” pic.twitter.com/XBABfBTlbd — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 28, 2022

Brady is expected to take some time during the offseason and discuss with his family if he wants to give it another go for next season.

His season came to an end last Sunday against the Rams after kicker Matt Gay kicked a field goal with no time left. For the regular season, Brady finished with 5,316 yards along with 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He still has it, but it’s a matter of if he wants to keep going.