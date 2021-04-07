Former Top-10 Pick Reportedly Meeting With Seattle Seahawks

Offensive guard Chance Warmack is reportedly set to meet with the Seattle Seahawks sometime in the coming days.

The former top-10 draft pick was previously with the Seahawks before he voluntarily opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns. As his contract was only a one-year deal, the team decided to release the OG back in February.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported the news on Twitter.

OG and former top-10 pick Chance Warmack is visiting the #Seahawks, per sources — the same team that released him Feb. 8 after he voluntarily opted out of 2020. But the team is keeping the door open with a physical and potential re-signing for the 29-year-old. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 7, 2021

Selected with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft, Warmack began his career with the Tennessee Titans. Starting 46 games through his first three seasons, the former Alabama standout got off to a solid start in his professional career.

Unfortunately, 2016 marked the beginning of some tough injury struggles for the former starting lineman. In the Titans’ second game of the season, Warmack suffered a torn tendon in his right middle finger — resulting in a season-ending surgery. Traded to the Philadelphia Eagles the following season, the recovering right guard started just three games over the next two years.

Warmack chose to sit out of the 2019 season because “he wanted to get healthy.” Ready to take the field again after his hiatus, he signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks prior to the 2020 season. But, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Warmack decided he would sit out for another season.

With his injury-prone history and two-year absence from the NFL game, the Seattle franchise will conduct a physical before making a potential re-signing decision.

Earlier this year, superstar quarterback Russell Wilson made waves with his open criticism of the lack of pass protection on the Seattle roster. So far this offseason, the Seahawks have added right guard Gabe Jackson (via trade with Las Vegas) and re-signed center Ethan Pocic and offensive guard Jordan Simmons.

The addition of Warmack would be yet another step towards increasing offensive line depth.